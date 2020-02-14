Kewanee Police arrests man for solicitation of a minor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James R. Paige, 29, of Neponset, Illinois, was arrested for solicitation of a minor in Kewanee.

James R. Paige, 29, of Neponset, Illinois, was arrested for solicitation of a minor in Kewanee. Photo by Kewanee Police Department

Kewanee Police Department arrested James R. Paige, 29, of Neponset, Illinois, on solicitation charges.

Paige was arrested from a location in Kewanee where he was going to meet with a minor he had met online. He was then transported to the jail and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Initially, Paige was charged with- indecent solicitation of a child using the internet, grooming, solicitation to meet a minor, solicitation of child pornography, and possession of a controlled substance.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.

The Macomb Police Department and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kewanee Police during the investigation and arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story