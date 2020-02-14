Kewanee Police arrests man for solicitation of a minor

James R. Paige, 29, of Neponset, Illinois, was arrested for solicitation of a minor in Kewanee. Photo by Kewanee Police Department

Kewanee Police Department arrested James R. Paige, 29, of Neponset, Illinois, on solicitation charges.

Paige was arrested from a location in Kewanee where he was going to meet with a minor he had met online. He was then transported to the jail and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Initially, Paige was charged with- indecent solicitation of a child using the internet, grooming, solicitation to meet a minor, solicitation of child pornography, and possession of a controlled substance.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.

The Macomb Police Department and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kewanee Police during the investigation and arrest.