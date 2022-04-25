The Kewanee Police Department is investigating a shooting death from April 21, 2022.

That day, at approximately 8:17 a.m., the Kewanee Fire and Police departments responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male in the 400 block of North Grace Avenue in Kewanee.

Upon arrival, paramedics located a 23-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, police announced Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to suspicious circumstances, the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force was activated to assist with the death investigation to help determine if the incident resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or other circumstances.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was called to process the scene. Detectives gathered statements from multiple individuals and are examining surveillance footage and other digital records.

An autopsy was performed on April 22, 2022. The results of the autopsy have not yet been released. The shooting remains under investigation.