Kewanee police offer tool to help recover stolen or missing bikes

Bicycle theft has been an ongoing issue in Kewanee, and now the police department is asking bike owners to register their bikes with the department.

The department added an online link to make it easy for you to register your bicycle. With the new online registration form, police will have the bike owner’s name, email, address, phone number, make and color, serial number and identifying features of the bicycle. Users can also submit a photograph of the bicycle to the Kewanee Police Department. The form takes only a few minutes to fill out and submit to our database, and the department believes this will help them find stolen or missing bikes.

The Kewanee Police Department will also conduct a bike registration campaign in the spring.