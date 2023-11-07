The Kewanee Preservation Society needs your help to salvage the former Kewanee Boiler site where a major fire destroyed the building in a fire last weekend.

A post on their Facebook page says, “After digesting the loss of the Kewanee Boiler Manufacturing Company administration building this weekend, we have decided that the memorial is needed now more than ever. Plans were already being made for the memorial, and we have decided to pursue it full force. We are looking for donations to rehab the land where the parking lot now sits and funding to rebuild the entrance portico that was completely lost. We hope to be able to use some of the wreckage and we hope that some of the façade is salvageable.”

Donations may be sent to:

Kewanee Preservation Society,

C/O Kewanee Chamber of Commerce,

113 E. Second St., Kewanee, IL 61443.