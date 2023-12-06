The City of Kewanee has received funding for an old-school project that will improve air quality and lower temperatures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Kewanee $220,685 for a project that will plant more trees in the city, improving air quality and lowering temperatures.

“Extreme weather has plagued our region, making it difficult for Illinoisans to live comfortably, especially during the summer months,” said Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17). “Trees are vital to our communities. They improve air quality, help lower energy costs, sequester carbon and help prevent flooding by managing stormwater. I am proud to see Kewanee receive this investment to develop ways to mitigate the impact of extreme weather by growing more trees so we can build a more sustainable region for future generations.”

The city already has plans for using the grant. “We’ll be removing trees that aren’t a good fit for our area, but we’ll be replacing them with trees that serve as an asset to our neighborhoods,” said Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley. “With the funding provided through this grant, we’ll have trained staff and the proper equipment to manage our urban forest in the future.” The city has several dead or dying trees, particularly ash trees, and other invasive varieties of trees need to be removed and replaced.

The funding comes from the USDA Forest Service as part of its 2023 Urban and Community Forestry Grants. Kewanee’s award is one of 385 grant proposals chosen for funding across the U.S. Funds will be used to train and certify two public works employees to become arborists, hire and train a seasonal employee, create a city tree board, develop a Community Forest Tree Management Plan and plant new trees. The grant will also help Kewanee deal with several tree-related concerns, including heaving and buckled sidewalks in residential areas.

