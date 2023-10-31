On Monday, Oct. 30th, the Kewanee CUSD 229’s Board of Education’s negotiation team met with the federal mediator and the Kewanee Education Association’s (KEA) negotiation team.

The main issue remaining between both parties was salary increases over the life of the three-year contract, according to a Tuesday press release. On Thursday, October 26th, the Board submitted an offer to the KEA.

After not receiving a counter-offer from the KEA during Monday’s mediation session, the Board’s negotiating team submitted their “Last, Best and Final” offer.

The following is a summary of the Board’s proposed three-year financial package for certified staff members:

Certified staff members’ increases:

Beginning Teacher —

2023-24: $42,541 (5%)

2024-25: $44,668 (5%)

2025-26: $46,454 (4%)

Increase over three years: 14.7%

Teachers with 2-8 years of experience —

2023-24: 7.03%-10.28% (8.65% average)

2024-25: 7.03%

2025-26: 5.27%

Increase over three years: 20.6%-24.27%

Teachers with 9, 10 & 11 years of experience —

2023-24: 6.97%-8.89% (7.93% average)

2024-25: 6.5%

2025-26: 5.5%

Increase over three years: 20.2%-22.3%

Teachers with 12 or more years of experience –

2023-24: 6%

2024-25: 6%

2025-26: 5.5%

Increase over three years: 18.5%

The Board and KEA have scheduled another mediation session that will take place in two weeks. The purpose of this meeting is to continue discussions concerning placement of certified staff members into the four groupings.