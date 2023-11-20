The Kewanee Board of Education is expected to vote on a new teacher contract at its meeting tonight, Nov. 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., at Petersen Auditorium, 1101 E. 3rd St., Kewanee.

Kewanee Education Association president Ruth Kapacinskas said that members of the teachers’ union voted Sunday night to approve the new contract, details of which were not released Monday.

“We believe this contract is a step in the right direction, but there is much more work to be done to make Kewanee a place that attracts talented education support staff and teachers and retains the experienced staff members we have,” she said in a Monday release from the Illinois Education Association.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work towards truly making Kewanee a destination district where educators can spend their careers. Our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions and we won’t stop until we get that right,” Kapacinskas said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Kewanee community who rallied around us. We are humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support,” she added. “Thank you for standing by us during this time. We look forward to continuing to work together to make sure all our students receive the high-quality public education they deserve.”

The teachers’ union and school board have been working with a federal mediator to iron out details of a new contract.

The two sides hadn’t been able to agree on a new contract since the last one expired Aug. 15. The school board presented what it calls “the district’s best and final offer” at the end of October.