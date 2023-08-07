Some teachers in Kewanee are under pressure right before school starts, especially since their contracts with the school district expire two days before classes begin August 17.

Talks between the school district and the teachers’ union have been going on since April, and teachers held an informational picket outside the school district’s administrative building last week.

As Fox 18’s Victoria Frazier reports, the teachers are demanding change and want salaries that are competitive with other districts.