Kewanee Woman Fighting City Over Fence

Brenda Weston has lived at her house in Kewanee since 2003.

She and her husband foster and rescue animals at their home.

Recently, she’s tried to replace the fence around her house in a unique way–with doors.

“Well to be honest, I don’t have the money to replace it now,” Weston said. “A lot of these doors were given to us, we bought a lot of these doors off Facebook for $10 or $5 a piece.”

Weston started building the fence in August, however she was sent a cease and desist.

She went to the zoning board and then to the city council, who denied a variance request for her to build the fence.

“One of them spoke up and said ‘I do not like your fence, I do not want it in my neighborhood’,” Weston said. “Then they all started backtracking a little bit, you know ‘well it doesn’t meet our ordinance.”

Weston said that she wanted to build the door fence because it seemed to help keep her dogs safe.

“Actually since we put the doors up, our dogs when we let them out, they stand at the doors and look at them,” Weston said. “They have never once jumped on them, the kinda keep looking at me like ‘when are you gonna open it?'”

Local 4 News tried to reach out to the city council member who lives in her neighborhood, however we’ve yet to hear a response.