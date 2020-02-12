KGCW tower in Orion assembled via helicopter

Have you ever wondered how hundreds-feet high transmitter towers are assembled?

Midday on Tuesday, many of our Orion viewers learned the answer to that question.

A portion of the new KGCW tower was brought to the peak of the tower via helicopter.

It was then attached to the existing structure by crews tethered to the tower hundreds of feet in the air.

The helicopter made three trips to bring all necessary pieces to the top of the tower.

This new transmitter tower will replace an existing tower in Seaton, Illinois, which should result in a better signal to many in our viewing area.