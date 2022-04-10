The City of East Moline is offering free bulky item cleanup service during this week’s garbage routes.

Residents with Monday through Tuesday garbage routes are asked to have items curbside by 6 a.m. Monday, April 11, and it will be picked up by Friday, April 15.

Residents with Thursday through Friday garbage routes are asked to have items curbside by 6 a.m. Monday, April 18, and it will be picked up by Friday, April 15.

Free spring yard waste pickup in East Moline began Monday, April 4, and will continue through Friday, April 29.

No stickers are needed, but the city asks that residents provide their own bags and put them out on their normal garbage day.