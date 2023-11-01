Kick off the holiday season at Downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Downtown Muscatine invite you to start or continue your holiday shopping by supporting small, locally-owned shops and restaurants. Shop ’til you drop as you enjoy in-store specials, extended hours, entertainment and refreshments at over 20 participating businesses.

Downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House is Sunday, November 12 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.