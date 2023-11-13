Get into the holiday spirit at Julmarknad, or Christmas Market, in Bishop Hill! The market is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on November 24-25 and December 2. On November 26 and December 3, the hours are from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The market’s daily attractions include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, holiday music, craft activities, and Christmas gifts for sale. All the shops, museums and restaurants will be open to shoppers. Visitors can see holiday characters as they walk about the market. The Tomten, or Swedish elves, will be peeping through windows and around corners in their distinctive red and grey outfits. Julbock, the Christmas goat, will be roaming around town.

Activities take place every day during the festival. The Steeple Building Museum will feature a working model railroad and a Christmas display. The Vasa National Archives will offer Take Home Dala Horse Kits for sale. Each kit has a horse, three colors of paint and two brushes. Supplies are limited, so reserve a kit by calling (309) 927-3898 or emailing VasaArchivist@gmail.com. Visitors to the Vasa National Archives can participate at the Make and Take Dala Horse Painting Station and let them dry while shopping and exploring Bishop Hill. These activities take place every day of Julmarknad.

The Cookie Walk takes place at the Colony School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 24-25 only. Homemade cookies and other baked items can be bought by the pound. The Bishop Hill Methodist Church will hold an Advent Workshop at the Colony School on November 24 where families can make Advent Wreaths to take home.

On Friday, November 25, Dee Schroeder Photography will be at the Colony School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. taking holiday portraits for a fee. The Prairie Arts Center will host authors Jannifer Powelson and Mary Davidsaver for a book signing at the Prairie Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday November 26 only, the Prairie Arts Center will again host author Mary Davidsaver for a book signing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kongero, a touring Swedish Folk’appella group, will hold a workshop on Swedish folk and Christmas songs from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Dairy Building. Kongero will perform at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons at 7 p.m.

On Saturday December 2 only, there will be a Chocolate Walk at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors can buy homemade chocolates by the pound. The Bishop Hill Heritage Association (BHHA) is sponsoring a make it/take it Christmas tree ornament workshop for kids ages 12 and under from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Steeple Building Museum. Kids can choose from several types of ornaments to make and take home to put on their Christmas tree.

For more information about Julmarknad activities, call (309) 927-3899 or click here.