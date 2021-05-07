Kick off the summer season with a day of fun in downtown Bettendorf

Kick off the summer season with the “Be Downtown” event presented by The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) on Saturday, June 5.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the City of Bettendorf’s parking lot at 15th and State Streets, the family friendly event will feature multiple bag tournaments with cash prizes, live outdoor music, food and drink vendors, children’s activities, and more.

The schedule of activities starts with a free 45-minute high-intensity training workout by 1031 Fitness at 9:30 a.m. followed by the K&K Family Fun Zone at 10:30 a.m. with food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and other family fun provided by the Bettendorf Public Library.

Food vendors include Capriotti’s, Here’s the Scoop, QC FUEL, and Smokin’ Butt BBQ. Also, Verde, an new Mexican restaurant located in the Bridges, will offer food and an outdoor bar.

The bags tournaments will take place at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. with each having a $300 prize for first, $150 for second, and $50 for third. To register in advance online, click here. There is no cost to enter.

The live music kicks off at 11 a.m. and features area bands Been There Done That, Class on ’82, Threat Level Midnight, and Rude Punch. Late night live music will continue at Purgatory’s Pub with Bad Hair and at Harley Corrin’s with Daylight Over.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Parking for the “Be Downtown” event is available at:

15th and Grant Streets (TBK Bank parking lot)

18th and Mississippi Streets (Asbury Methodist Church)

18th and Grant Streets (City of Bettendorf lot)

Bettendorf City Hall

Motorcycle parking will also be available on 15th Street

For more information, visit the Downtown Bettendorf Organization website or Facebook page.

Here is the schedule of events:

Be Downtown event – Saturday, June 5