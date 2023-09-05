Kids in the Burlington area have the chance to share their creativity with the rest of the community at a special event at the farmers’ market.

Downtown Partners, Inc. is inviting creative kids ages 17 and under to take part in the Jefferson Street Farmers Market on September 21, from 4:30-7 p.m.

This free event is a way for young farmers, bakers, crafters and creatives to share their work with the community. Interested vendors who are 17 years old and younger should contact Amy Moyner at (319) 752-6365 or email amoyner@greaterburlington.com to apply.