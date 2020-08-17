Kidney recipient meets donor’s family a year later in Muscatine

John Brauns from Muscatine recieved a kidney last year from Devin Estabrook, also from Muscatine.

Estabrook lost his life from a bike accident.

Today, both families met for the first time to celebrate the life of Estabrook and what it’s done for Brauns.



Brauns had been having health problems from some time.



“Had been on dialysis for about 3 years and the kidney free me from that so I can continue life,” said Brauns.



Now, Brauns can fully enjoy his life thanks to Estabrook being an organ donor.



Tonya Estabrook is Devin Estabrook’s widow and said it was his wish to donate his organs.



“Would not recover from his injuries and at that point it’s where we decided we could carry out his organ donations wishes,” said Tonya Estabrook,

Six people can now live a healthy life due to Estabrook’s organ donations.