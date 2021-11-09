Kids ages 5 to 11 react to getting COVID-19 vaccine

UnityPoint Health began vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 at its pediatrics clinics on Monday.

One of the first kids in line was 10-year-old Alex Wardell, of Ankeny, Iowa.

Wardell spent the last year and a half taking virtual classes because of the pandemic.

He looks forward to going back to school now that he’s in the process of getting vaccinated.

“It was amazing. I knew that I was going to be protected from COVID-19,” said Wardell. “I really want to see my friends again and go back to in-person school.”

UnityPoint Health says parents should schedule their kids’ appointment through their pediatrician.