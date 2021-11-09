Kids ages 5 to 11 react to getting COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UnityPoint Health began vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 at its pediatrics clinics on Monday.

One of the first kids in line was 10-year-old Alex Wardell, of Ankeny, Iowa.

Wardell spent the last year and a half taking virtual classes because of the pandemic.

He looks forward to going back to school now that he’s in the process of getting vaccinated.

“It was amazing. I knew that I was going to be protected from COVID-19,” said Wardell. “I really want to see my friends again and go back to in-person school.”

UnityPoint Health says parents should schedule their kids’ appointment through their pediatrician.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories