St. Ambrose University is letting students grades 2-8 blow off some STEAM by offering free hands-on activities within the realms of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

An open house will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the 3rd floor of the university’s Rogalski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

This year’s theme is “BEE Curious!”

Registration is required for the event and can be completed here.

Those interested in attending are advised to register early, as space is limited.

Registration will remain open until the event is full.

Anyone with questions is free to contact:

Theresa Barber

Administrative Assistant, CAS

BarberTheresaL@sau.edu

563-333-5701



Dawn Henning

Administrative Assistant, CAS

HenningDawnM@sau.edu

563-333-5851