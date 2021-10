Young Picassos and Rembrandts can get their hands dirty and make a seasonal masterpiece!

Children of all ages can join River Valley District Library Thursday for a fun November craft. Dress for a mess as painters create a wonderful Thanksgiving scene with a turkey, tree and beautiful leaves of autumn.

Painting with Your Hands is Thursday, November 4, 4:30-5:15 p.m. at River Valley District Library, located at 214 South Main Street, Port Byron.

Register here or call (309) 523-3440