Are you looking for a fun and rewarding opportunity for you and your family? Celebrate National Craft for Your Local Shelter Day by joining the Quad City Animal Welfare Center at Kids Crafting Day.

The QCAWC will have a variety of arts and crafts stations setup in the QCAWC Education Center and invite you and your family to come make some “pawesome” enrichment toys for shelter animals, a news release says.

Kids Craft Day is a free event from 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, email cameron@qcawc.org or visit the website here.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Avenue in Milan. QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977.