‘Kids Eat Free’ program at school resumes with a new look

A weekend nutrition program at a Davenport elementary school is taking on a whole new look.

The “Kids Eat Free” program at Jefferson Elementary School will resume as a “community refrigerator” in response to COVID-19 precautions.

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken says the program’s new format will offer students and families in need free dairy and other food items on Friday afternoons for use over the weekend.

The revised program, which originally served in-person weekend meals at the school, was made possible by donations from Zeglin’s Home TV and Appliance and Quad City area Hy-Vee stores.

Zeglin’s donated two refrigerators, and Hy-Vee has been providing regular food donations to the school.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the grocery store chain will deliver 200 half-gallons of milk, as well as 200 dozen eggs, to stock the refrigerators while school is out of session for the day.

Additional financial support is being provided by Supervisor Croken and his wife, Kathryn McKnight, along with financial contributions from others in the community who share their concern for growing childhood hunger.

The “Kids Eat Free” program was initiated in February 2019 to help ensure low-income Jefferson Elementary School students “largely dependent on school-based nutrition programs have access to healthy food on the weekends and holidays when the school building is closed,” a news release says.

According to Croken, it may be the first school-based “community refrigerator” program in the region.