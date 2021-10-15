Kids’ favorite spooky cinema in Iowa and Illinois

Halloween activities like dressing up, trick-or-treating, and carving pumpkins have always been favorites for Quad-City kids, and watching spooky movies is no exception. But which creepy classics top the list for Illinois and Iowa?

The team at USDish wanted to find out the most googled spooky movie for kids, so they gathered a list of kids’ Halloween movies rated PG or G. They then researched the movies that had the highest keyword search ranking online and input the movie names into Google Trends to find each state’s most searched movie.

Research showed that button eyes were all the rage in the Land of Lincoln, as Coraline topped Illinois’s list. In the Hawkeye state, trends showed a taste for more classic characters, as Iowa chose Scooby-Doo as number one.

Here are some interesting findings from the project:

While the timeless duo of Shaggy and Scooby came in as the most-searched movie, winning over 13 states, the new movie SCOOB! is not as popular, with only a 48% favorable score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coraline was the most-searched kids’ movie in 11 states.

Halloweentown is Oregon’s top spooky kids’ movie, which is fitting since the movie was filmed in St. Helens.

While Gremlins apparently isn’t as popular as others, North Dakotans still love the film almost 30 years after its release.

Where did your favorite spooky kids’ movies land on the list? Find out here.