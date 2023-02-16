Dealing with the loss of a loved one to cancer is difficult but it can be even more challenging for children. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free support series called “Grief Busters” on Wednesdays in March from 3-4 p.m. at their Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 West Central Park Ave, Suite 200.

The program aims to help kids ages 4-12 who have experienced the death of a loved one from cancer. Grief Busters are usually four to six sessions that include a variety of hands on activities and specific discussion topics each week. The program takes place March 8, 15, 22 and 29 and is free but RSVP is required. For details or to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.