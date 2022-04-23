Kids from Davenport’s Central City enjoyed an obstacle course and bouncy houses as part of Project Renewal’s Fit Fest at Sister Concetta Park.

The obstacle course included 10 challenges. It started with a quick sprint to a hopping course. Other “obstacles” included disc golf, Zumba and golf putting.

Some of the volunteers included students and athletes from St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Project Renewal was founded in 1974. Its mission is to provide youth services for the central-city neighborhood.