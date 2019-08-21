‘Kids helping kids,’ The Lemonade Gang helps fund children community projects

ALPHA, Illinois — Lemonade is a common way for kids to earn some extra cash.

For a group of kids in Alpha, Illinois the money they’re raising isn’t to buy themselves something.

It’s to help make their community a better place for all kids to live in.

The Lemonade Gang is made up of 16 AlWood Elementary School kids. They started the group in May 2019 and are on a mission to raise donations to help fund community projects that benefits kids like them.

For their first project, they raised money to replace their school’s playground. Now, they’re raising funds to purchase a buddy bench. They also have plans to buy school supplies for kids in need.

Local Four’s Andrea Medina caught up with the ‘gang’ to learn more about how they’re making a difference.

The Lemonade Gang will be at the Spirit of Alpha Days on September 14th selling their delicious drink.

Click here if you’d like to donate to their cause and learn more about the group.