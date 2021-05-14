Kids hopeful for normalcy after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Kids 12 and older lined up Friday in the Quad Cities to get a COVID-19 shot.

Friday was the first day local health departments offered vaccines in Rock Island County.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at the Camden Centre in Milan.

Scott County will have it ready to go tomorrow at the old Dick’s Sporting Goods on Elmore in Davenport.

On Thursday, UnityPoint was the first local hospital administering doses to kids.

Local 4’s Photojournalist Mike Colón caught up with some of them there.

“We are officially opening up our UnityPoint Express Clinic for vaccinating the age group of 12 to 15-year-olds,” said Hannah Mikkalson, physician assistant. “It’s a really exciting step to get to vaccinate adolescents and keep them safe as well. It’s just a great way to keep our community safer, especially considering schools, and as schools are opening up and having more in-classroom time, it keeps that age group safe.”

Briana Boswell’s kids were recently vaccinated.

She says the vaccine comes with positive side effects.

“Kids get to move. That’s a fantastic side effect. They get to be out with friends,” said Boswell. “And the other convenient side effect for me is peace of mind.”

One teen says she got vaccinated “mainly so that I can hang out with my friends and be safer,” adding, “it’s really important to me.”

Another teen says he “might have other vaccinated friends that are fully vaccinated friends over to play some games or something.”

Mikkalson says opening the vaccine up to kids will get the community one step closer to normalcy.

“I just look forward to … not only opening it up to that age group, but just vaccines in general … and more and more people getting them … and getting closer to a more normal social life … and feeling safe as a community … and just getting closer to being normal again.”

Boswell says she has “peace of mind” now that her kids are vaccinated.

“They’re gonna be safe,” said Boswell. “Their chances of fighting off this virus are gonna be a lot better as vaccinated kids, and so I’m really pleased about that. That gives me great peace of mind.”