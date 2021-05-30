Kids in Bettendorf are on a mission to support veterans with their lemonade stand

Kids in Bettendorf are on a mission to support veterans with something sweet.



Siblings Lucas and Annabelle Folland along with their best friend Elijah Smith have been selling lemonade since last year.



Kids for Vets that’s the name of the lemonade stand and it’s all with the purpose to help the men and women in uniform who’ve heroically served the country.



All of the proceeds will be going to Thank the SEALs.



So far this year they’ve raised $2,500 and on Saturday alone they raised $800.



They will be selling their lemonade on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2703 Oak Street in Bettendorf.