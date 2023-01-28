Carl Sandburg College seeks enthusiastic and creative instructors to teach classes for its Kids on Campus summer program June 12-16. This event attracts several students each year from across the College’s district and offers classes in a variety of subjects to children in grades K-6.

Instructors are needed in many subject areas and are encouraged to submit proposals for classes they have an interest in teaching. Teaching credentials are not required, but expertise and enthusiasm in a subject are essential.

Instructor compensation is $20 per student per class, with $3 per student per class budgeted for supplies. Instructors are asked to consider supply costs in advance and submit their supply list one week before classes start in order to have supplies on hand for the start of the program. The target class size will be 5-12 students (unless otherwise noted), with three classes taught in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Proposals may be submitted until 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and will be considered on a first-come basis. Instructors who submit proposals will receive a response on or before Feb. 13. Background checks are required for first-time KOC instructors if their course is selected. Course proposal forms are available at Sandburg’s Branch Campus in Carthage.

To send proposal forms or for more information, contact Linda Thomas, coordinator of Branch Campus Support Services, at 217-357-3129 ext. 7243 or lthomas@sandburg.edu.