The City of Clinton is giving children a chance to show their appreciation for its furry helper.

Earlier this month, the Clinton Police Department kicked off its 2022 K9 Griz Valentine’s Day card contest.

Since then, lots of kids in pre-K through fifth grade have been busy decorating cards featuring the department’s K9 officer.

Entries will be judged by Mayor Scott Maddasion, Chief Kevin Gyrion, Deputy Chief James Ballauer and K9 Griz.

One winner per grade will be announced the following week after Valentine’s Day, and each winner will receive a prize from one of these local establishments:

There’s still time to participate in the contest, which ends Tuesday, Feb. 15.

How to enter:

Download and print the card here .

. Once it’s decorated, list the following on the back: First name of child and guardian’s name Child’s grade Child’s school Phone number Address Email address

Drop the entry off in person or mail it to: Clinton Police Department, Attn: K9 Valentine’s Day Contest, 113 6th Avenue South, Clinton, IA 52732

Entries can also be picked up or dropped off at: Happy Joe’s, 408 S. 1st St. Pizza Ranch, 1347 11th St. NW Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery, 241 Main Ave.

Submit one entry per child

The Clinton Police Department thanks all of the local businesses for their donations and support.