About 800 kids took over the TaxSlayer Center on Monday.

It was all for the Stepping Up for Summer Learning celebration.

Kids were able to learn from about 30 community partners and get some hands-on education with local businesses in the area.

It was a combined effort from both of the largest summer learning celebrations in Iowa and Illinois.

“This is Stepping Up for Summer Learning,” said Spring Forward Executive Director Dan McNeil. “We had a couple years off, its an annual event. During COVID, we weren’t able to meet and gather. But we’re back, back strong. With 800 kids at the TaxSlayer Center. We have about 50 volunteers, 30 community partners that have activities on the arena floor, so the whole community pitches in to support our kids this summer, It’s awesome.”

Organizers say they’re hopeful for an even larger turnout next year.