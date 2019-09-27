This is the welcome kids at the Rock Island Academy got this morning.
It’s all part of the Million Father March.
Community leaders woke up bright and early to high-five kids on their way to class for the fifth year in a row.
The organizer says it’s a great way for students to start their Friday.
“It’s amazing. If every child could start their day like this, I would do it every day,” event organizer Amber Grant said. “But, they love it. And, they have smiles on their faces every time they walk through.”
The kids got to speak with leaders and enjoy a snack… Before they went off to class.
Kids welcomed to class with high-fives
This is the welcome kids at the Rock Island Academy got this morning.