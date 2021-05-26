Kids who wear a helmet while riding their bike this summer can get free ice cream

The Morrison Police Department is launching its summer helmet incentive program for its 13th year. This is a reoccurring program that rewards children for wearing a helmet and riding their bikes safely. If any Morrison police officer observes a child age 3 to 16 riding their bike safely, that officer will give the child a free coupon for ice cream. It’s a way to build positive relationships in the community. It’s also raising the awareness of the seriousness that not wearing a helmet can bring, as a Moline boy was killed while riding his bike several weeks ago.