Kidstock is back at RME! Kidstock allows local young musicians ages 8-18 to take workshops led by professional musicians, learn important life skills like teamwork and self expression, develop confidence, form a band with fellow campers and put on a concert for friends and family at the end of the week.

There are three sessions of Kidstock this year. Session 1 takes place July 11-15, Session 2 takes place July 18-22 and Session 3 takes place August 1-5. All sessions run from 12-5 p.m. and end with a concert in the Redstone Room on Friday night. Registration is $200 per student. To sign up for a session, click here and then on the session of your choice. If you have questions or need financial assistance, email contact Ben Schwind at bschwind@rivermusicexperience.org. RME is located at 129 N. Main Street in Davenport.