The next Honor Flight of the Quad Cities trip and pre-flight dinner are not only special because they are the first Hy-Vee has sponsored since September 2019.

The invitation-only dinner Thursday, May 19 at Bettendorf’s QC Waterfront Convention Center will feature remarks by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for the first time.

Debbie Geisler, head of communications and marketing for Hy-Vee in the Quad Cities, speaks about the new donation for Honor Flight Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“We reach out to elected officials. Most of the time they cannot make it, but when we don’t get an elected official, we usually have like a major general or four-star general, somebody from the Arsenal,” Debbie Geisler, Hy-Vee’s Quad Cities Marketing and Communications Manager, said Tuesday. “We haven’t had a lot of elected officials. But we’ve had a past Governor and former United States Senator speak.”

“I think any elected official should be interested in speaking to the veterans,” Geisler said. “This is an opportunity to thank the greatest generation in the world for securing our freedom. They’ve all said they wanted to make it if they could.”

The pre-flight dinner (paid by Hy-Vee) is open to the 96 veterans who will go on the May 24 Honor Flight, one guest each, and the guardians who will accompany them on the trip to Washington, D.C.

QC veterans will spend a full day in Washington, D.C. on May 24, courtesy of Hy-Vee.

“It’s for the veterans, their guardians and a guest, and it’s a good opportunity for the veterans and the guardians to get to know each other a little better before they fly out to D.C.,” Geisler said of the dinner. “This also gives our employees a chance to personally let the veterans know how much we appreciate them.”

The 53rd QC Honor Flight is the 12th that Hy-Vee has sponsored, and will include 12 employees as guardians, said Geisler (who’s serving as flight commander for this one, organizing all transportation and scheduling).

Hy-Vee’s $50,000 donation will send the local Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C., on May 24, including a record number of eight female vets, Geisler said. They will spend the day touring the memorials in their honor and return home the same night.

Quad Cities veterans gathered at the Iwo Jima memorial in Washington, D.C.

To date, the QC, Clinton and Muscatine Hy-Vee stores have donated over $600,000 for Honor Flights, Geisler said.