Kimberly Mart shooting suspect behind bars Wednesday

After a shooter fired two rounds at a victim at a convenience store, a 25-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Wednesday.

Carlos Maxfield Jr. faces felony charges of assault while displaying a weapon, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and escape. He was being held Wednesday in Scott County Jail.

Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kimberly mart, 1714 E. Kimberly Road, an arrest affidavit says.

Related Local 4 News stories Police responding to report of gunfire near Kimberly Mart

Police say Maxfield pulled into the convenience store parking lot several spots north of where the victim got out of his vehicle.

Maxfield then shot two rounds out of the front passenger window at the victim “with intent to injure or provoke fear.”

The gunshots hit the front and rear driver’s doors of the victim’s vehicle where the victim was standing at the time of the gunfire.

Maxfield was convicted of second-degree theft in July 2015 in Scott County, and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Maxfield is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in Scott County Court.