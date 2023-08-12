Aaron Kimzey ’19 is set to begin a new role as Monmouth College Pipe Band director.

When Kimzey made an official visit to Monmouth College in 2014, he was a high school musician who knew nothing about playing the bagpipes. Fast-forward to now, and Kimzey has grown so far with the instrument that he’s been named the director of the Monmouth College Pipe Band.

“I didn’t learn the bagpipe until I started here in the fall of 2015,” Kimzey said, who played the trumpet and French horn at Mount Pleasant Community High School. “When I was applying to colleges the year prior, I saw that Monmouth had bagpipes, and I thought I’d try it. But it was not very easy. It was a very challenging experience, and very humbling.”

Monmouth College Pipe Band director Aaron Kimzey ’19 (Monmouth College)

Kimzey will be leading around 10 members in the Pipe Band, which will include former director Tim Tibbetts, the longtime biology professor who retired from his teaching role earlier this year, and fellow alumni Ethan Hager ’18, Kieren Marshall ’21 and Brandon Ouellette ’14 and five students, Leena Alvarez ’26, Eli Douglass ’24, Bryndalyn Neal ’25, Garrett Rossell ’25 and Peter Soutsos ’26.

Always looking to expand and improve, Kimzey said he’s looking into recruiting talented pipers and drummers from coast to coast and even internationally. Kimzey said he’s also willing to work with musicians with little to no experience with the instrument. He’s grateful that courtesy was extended to him when he was beginning his time at Monmouth.

Monmouth’s first full day of classes for the 2023-24 academic year is August 23, and the Pipe Band’s opening performance will playing in Galesburg’s 131st Annual Labor Day Parade on September 4, and on September 6, it will march down Broadway and in front of campus in the Warren County Prime Beef Festival Parade. Other appearances will include home football games. The Fighting Scots’ home opener is September 9, and the Homecoming parade and game is set for October 7.

