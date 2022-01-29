Bettendorf Community School District Kindergarten registration will open on Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families living in the district with children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, will be able to access the online BCSD Kindergarten registration link on the district website here.

Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call their neighborhood school office for support.

“We are excited to welcome our kindergarteners and their families to the Bettendorf Community School District,” Michelle Morse, superintendent, said in a news release. “It’s a pivotal time for young students as they start their kindergarten year. We have amazingly dedicated teachers and staff, a well-planned engaging rigorous curriculum, and excellent facilities awaiting our new kindergarteners.”

BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy before gradually releasing students to work on the strategies with peers and finally independently.

Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they engage in inquiry around science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess, and centers are opportune times for students to interact with their peers while learning how to work together.

A video introduction to the BCSD kindergarten program and more information is available on the District website.

Parents can look up their neighborhood school by entering their address on the City of Bettendorf’s Citizen Information webpage,