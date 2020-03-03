Kindergarten Round-Up in Bettendorf: What you need to know before attending

The Bettendorf Community School District will be hosting Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, March 6.

Children residing in the school district who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2020 are asked to join their parents for the event at the neighborhood school they will be attending.

Times may vary according to school and child’s last name.

More information regarding Kindergarten Round-Up, including the schedule and requirements before the first day of school, are below.

Bettendorf Community School District kindergarten classes will be canceled March 6.

Preschool classes are still held, but children are encouraged to attend Kindergarten Round-Up.

Children may join their preschool class before and/or after their round-up time, if they choose to do so.

Kindergarten Round-Up Times and Locations

Herbert Hoover Elementary

8:45 a.m. — A-K

10 a.m. — L-Z

3223 S. Hampton Drive

563-332-8636

Grant Wood Elementary

8:45 a.m.

1423 Hillside Drive

563-359-8277

Mark Twain Elementary

8:45 a.m. A-K

10 a.m. L-Z

1620 Lincoln Road

563-359-8263

Neil Armstrong Elementary

9 a.m.

3311 Central Avenue

563-359-8275

Paul Norton Elementary

8:45 a.m. — A-K

10 a.m. — L-Z

4485 Greenbrier Drive

563-332-8936

What is Kindergarten Round-Up?

Kindergarten Round-Up is a 60 to 90-minute program that provides an opportunity for parents and students to meet the teachers/principal and seeing the building of their home school attendance area.

During the event, parents and students receive a brief overview of the kindergarten program and its academic/social expectations.

Parents can preregister students during Kindergarten Round-Up if they have their child’s proof of birth and appropriate proof of residency.

Proof of residency may be a signed leased agreement, an approved offer to purchase or build a home, a utility bill with the parent’s name and residence address or a letter from a utility company stating the parent has established service at the resident address.

Parents residing with relatives are required to fill out a Notarized Statement of Residency Form.

Attendance also helps the district plan for the next year’s staffing.

What are the requirements to start kindergarten?

Before the first day of school, parents are required to provide the following:

Immunizations: The State of Iowa immunization requirements for kindergarten are that students be immunized against Hepatitis B, a series of three shots given over six months. Students must have five doses of DPT and four doses of Polio — one of each after four years of age. Students are also required to have two doses of MMR and two doses of Varicella (chicken pox). No child will be enrolled without an immunization certificate.

Forms are also available in the elementary schools.

Parents can look up their neighborhood school by entering their address on the City of Bettendorf’s Citizen Information webpage.

More information about forms, registration and Kindergarten Round-Up is available here.