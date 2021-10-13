Kindness revolution lands in the QCA

Kindness has made its way to the Quad Cities.

A non-profit organization in Tennessee pushes people to do good deeds for strangers. The Kindness Revolution project has a mission to raise the awareness of values, such as kindness, in leadership, customer service, schools, and communities.

The project is funded by “Community Champions,” businesses that encourage random acts of kindness for people in their communities. The hope is the next person will do the same. The QCA’s branch of the Kindness Revolution started early September, and members have big plans.

The Kindness Revolution plans to work with with schools and youth ambassadors to spread the message to everyone.