King Center in Rock Island to offer free, drop-in PCR tests for COVID

The Martin Luther King Jr Community Center will begin hosting free, drop-in PCR COVID testing starting on Jan. 31, 2022 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are no eligibility requirements, and no appointments are necessary. All are welcome to take advantage of this free service.

Testing services are provided by MedLab Clinical Laboratory (medlabpros.org), headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Ill., with funding from a federal grant, according to a Thursday release. The testing process involves a mouth swab to collect saliva. Results can be expected within 24-48 hours.

PCR Testing has the industry’s highest accuracy rate when it comes to the early detection of SARS-CoV-2 (Corona Virus Disease), according to the King Center release. The Martin Luther King Center is located at 630 9th Street, Rock Island. When arriving for COVID testing, please park in the lot to the west of the building, and enter through a special, marked entrance on the south side of the building (closest to 7th Avenue).

For more information, call MedLab at 877-444-4932. Two Rivers YMCA is also supporting this effort.