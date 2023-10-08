This year’s annual Menstrual Product Drive will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, with donations of pads, tampons, single wrapped cleansing wipes, and menstrual cups, a news release says.

The MLK Center also receives menstrual product donations throughout the year in a bin in the lobby. Donated items will help those in need throughout the community, including clients served through the MLK Center’s Family Advocacy Center, the release says.

Period Action Day is a national event, “a day to grow the menstrual movement and act to end period poverty in our lifetime,” the release says.

The MLK Center is working to remove any financial barriers that have previously prevented individuals from accessing menstrual hygiene products. “Period poverty is the limited or inadequate access to menstrual products or menstrual health education as a result of financial constraints or negative socio-cultural stigmas associated with menstruation,” according to the release.