The Martin Luther King Jr. Center will hold a shoes and coats giveaway for children from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the center, 630 9th St, Rock Island.

The center will give away 1,000 new shoes and coats, as well as hats, mittens and socks, to children from the entire Quad Cities. Parents must be present with children to receive shoes and coats.

Donation drop-off locations are Campos Mufflers & Brakes, 639 17th St., Rock Island, and Weber Auto Group, 101 1st Ave., Silvis.

Children also can receive free haircuts and free food at the event that will feature DJ Murray.