Esther Joy King, Republican candidate for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, on Monday filed petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

“How humbling to file with so much support from voters across the 17th Congressional District today,” King said in a news release.

“It’s a testament to the great relationships we’ve formed over the months and how enthusiastic the voters are to support a candidate who represents them. The number of people I’ve met over the last few months who have never been involved in politics, but are getting involved for the first time this year, has been astounding,” she said.

“From the rising cost of gas and groceries here at home to the crises at the border and abroad, people are stepping up to help because they want to see change – they want someone in Congress fighting for the issues that matter most to them.”

About Esther Joy King

King was a JAG Captain in the Army Reserve. She learned the value of service from her parents, who were missionaries on the US-Mexico border in Juarez. Although her family did not have much, they were generous to those who were less fortunate, she says.

King is a Reservist member of the U. S. Army.