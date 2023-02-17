King’s Harvest Pet Rescue will have an open house to celebrate its eighth year in its current building. The celebration will be noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the rescue, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. It will feature vendors, a bake sale, and reduced adoption fees, a news release says.

The rescue initially opened its location because of the influx of people who had pets when going to the King’s Harvest homeless shelter. At one time, the director kept pets in her home or foster homes until their owners could pick them up, and some animals were adopted to other homes.

With the help of an estate left by Coy Bullard to use for the animals, the facility opened in its current building.

“We are now able to rescue around 1,200 animals a year,” the release says.