King’s Harvest dealing with lost food, pet medications due to power outages

“Wednesday we weren’t actually able to serve a meal, which was kinda sad because people were showing up and it was hot and they had no food to give them.”

A meal for many in need that King’s Harvest food pantry lost in the four days they went without power. But while they’re recovering from the loss, they’ll be upping their efforts to get food out to people who lost it too. The nonprofit is moving up their grocery giveaway day to Saturday to help supplement their meal.

“They can come to the door and we’ll hand it out to them,” Terri Gleize, director of King’s Harvest said. “And we’ll also give them a bag of groceries.”

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is also feeling the effects from their own power outage.

“All of our medicines had to be thrown out and that is a huge expense for us,” Rochelle Dougall, assistant director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue said. “So we’re going to be seeing some skyrocketing vet bills just to replenish the meds we lost from the fridge.”

They’ll also be rescuing more pets from kill shelters, and some shelters that still don’t have power in the coming days.

“We have maybe about only 5 open cages,” Dougall said. “We have just enough for dogs that are coming. And then our dogs will be at max capacity, potentially over capacity.”

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is still without phone service, but you can come in person to the shelter from 10 to 5 on Friday and Saturday to adopt.