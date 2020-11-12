King’s Harvest in need of finding cats their forever homes

Kings Harvest no kill shelter in Davenport needs help finding forever homes for cats.

A recent inspection by the Department of Agriculture found they have too many cats in foster homes than the law allows.

The cats were being fostered because of COVID-19 concerns, but are now required to be returned to the shelter. The shelter is already at capacity for cats, and head veterinary technician Gabrielle Weeks said they need to get cats adopted as soon as possible.

“If we don’t pull out of the fosters that have 6 or more animals, we are possibly going to have to shut down or be fined. This isn’t a mistake of the department of agriculture, it is our mistake, we were unaware of it. Now that we are, we’re going to do everything that we can to make it right,” she said.

They are running a cat and kitten sale this weekend to make room for more pets. Adoption costs will be $20.

