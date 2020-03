King’s Harvest Ministries at 824 West 3rd Street in Davenport is providing free carry-out hot meals to those in need.

The meals will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30am – 1pm, and on Saturdays from 9am – 10am.

If you know someone who can use this service but is not able to access the internet, please pass the information on to them.

You can get more information about King’s Harvest Ministries by visiting their website.