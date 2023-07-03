While many people enjoy the lights and sounds of fireworks, they can cause anxiety and discomfort in animals. That’s why Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is looking for volunteers for their Cuddle and Comfort event from 9-10 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Admission is a donation to the shelter, such as Tidy Cat clumping litter, paper towels, 13 or 30 gallon trash bags or KMR kitten formula. Volunteers must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult the entire time. Due to illness in some of the cats, the cat rooms are off limits.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is located at 2504 W Central Park Avenue in Davenport. For more information, visit their website, email kingsharvestpetrescue@gmail.com or call (563) 386-3117.