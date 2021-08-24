Kings Harvest observes national Clear the Shelter Month

Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter will team up with Hills Pet Nutrition for a national Clear the Shelter Month.

The rescue, at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, will have different weekly discounts now through Sept. 19, starting with $25 cat adoptions when you bring in a bucket of Tidy Cats Clumping Litter.

Many shelters are full, and some shelters that never have euthanized before are now euthanizing for space, a news release from Kings Harvest says. “We are overwhelmed with our southern shelters trying to bring us dogs and cats so they don’t have to euthanize,” the release says.

“With all the animals coming back from COVID-19, Hills Pet Nutrition is trying to help by providing goodie bags for everyone that adopts during this National Clear the Shelter Month,” the release says.

Kings Harvest is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Available pets are featured on the rescue’s Facebook page. Adoption applications are available here.

For more information, call 563-386-3117.