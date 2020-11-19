King’s Harvest Pet Rescue adopted out more than 50 cats this past weekend

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue has good news.

Last week, we told you the animal shelter needed to adopt out cats to make space for fosters that had to return to the shelter as part of the Department of Agriculture’s guidelines.

If they didn’t find the animals new homes, they were concerned that the shelter might be shut down.

Staff at the shelter say, last weekend, the community came out and opened their homes to 54 cats.

Gabrielle Weeks, vet tech at the shelter, says, “We did quite a few adoptions this weekend. We had 25 on Friday, and 28 on Saturday. We just met our mark for kittens. We adopted out about 50 cats. The rest were dogs. We’re still full. We thought it would make a bigger dent, but we’re still completely full on the floor, so we’re still trying to get some cats adopted.”

For more information, you can call the shelter at (563) 386-3117.